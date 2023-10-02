NC State making QB change, will start MJ Morris over Brennan Armstrong

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 27 Virginia Tech at NC State RALEIGH, NC - OCTOBER 27: North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback MJ Morris (16) stands in the pocket and attempts a pass during a football game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the North Carolina State Wolfpack on October 27, 2022, Carter-Finley Stadium at in Raleigh, NC. (Photo by Charles Brock/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

NC State is making a change at quarterback.

Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren announced Monday that MJ Morris will be the starting quarterback, replacing transfer Brennan Armstrong.

Armstrong, a sixth-year senior who transferred to NC State from Virginia, has thrown for 971 yards with five touchdowns and six interceptions while completing 58.8% of his attempts. Armstrong also has 286 yards and three scores on the ground this year for the Wolfpack, who dropped to 3-2 with a 13-10 home loss to Louisville on Friday night. In the loss, Armstrong was just 13-of-25 for 112 yards with two costly interceptions.

With 4-0 Marshall coming to town on Saturday, Doeren hopes Morris will provide a spark to the scuffling offense.

“It’s clear that we need a spark on that side of the ball. MJ Morris is going to take over as our starting quarterback. He is ready to lead the offense,” Doeren said.

NC State has really struggled on offense this season. Through five games, the Wolfpack rank No. 99 nationally in total offense and No. 106 in passing offense, averaging just 194.2 yards per game through the air. Armstrong was added as the replacement for Devin Leary, who transferred to Kentucky. In joining the Wolfpack, Armstrong reunited with offensive coordinator Robert Anae. Anae was Armstrong’s coach during his best season at Virginia. In 2021, Armstrong threw for 4,449 yards and 31 touchdowns.

The NC State running game has struggled, too. Armstrong leads the team in rushing while the team’s top three running backs have combined for 438 yards on 107 attempts — an average that barely tops four yards per attempt.

NC State planned to redshirt Morris this season after he was thrust into action last fall as a true freshman due to an array of injuries in the quarterback room. Morris impressed and helped lead NC State to wins over Virginia Tech and Wake Forest before suffering a late-season injury of his own. In five games, Morris threw for 648 yards and seven touchdowns with one interception.

“It was our plan to redshirt MJ and allow him an opportunity to develop behind Brennan, but plans sometimes need to change,” Doeren said. “The time is now because it’s what’s best for our team. MJ is excited for the opportunity to lead the team and I believe he is ready. What this team needs right now, it needs a spark. And I believe MJ can be that for our offense.”

After the non-conference game vs. Marshall, NC State will return to conference play on the road vs. No. 19 Duke. The Wolfpack also have Clemson, Miami, Wake Forest, Virginia Tech and North Carolina on the schedule this season.

NC State has won at least eight games in five of the past six seasons and has just two losing seasons under Doeren, who is now in Year 11 in Raleigh.