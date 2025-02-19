NBA rookie report: How are the top prospects of a supposedly weak draft panning out?

For well over a year, experts, analysts, fans and couch coaches all agreed — a rarity in today's sports world — the 2024 NBA Draft class would not be the strongest in league history, and, in fact, would be one of the weaker iterations in recent years.

That has, so far, been proven right with the caveat that we're only around 55 games into the careers of these players.

Yet, some appear to have broken out of their low expectations, while others might get there in time.

As such, let's look at some of the most notable players of this year's rookie class.

Zaccharie Risacher, Atlanta Hawks, 1st overall pick

While there was always substantial risk at No. 1 given the lack of a clear top prospect, Risacher has done well enough for Hawks fans to at least not be worried.

At 6-foot-9 and with both a developing 3-point shot and on-ball skills, Risacher fits the description of what most teams want out of a wing prospect.

His nightly 11.4 points and 3.3 rebounds are perhaps a smidge modest, but that might change soon with the Hawks trading De'Andre Hunter to Cleveland and clearing the runway for Risacher to simply do more. Star forward Jalen Johnson being out for the rest of the season also provides the 19-year-old Frenchman with more opportunities.

The Hawks are in a bit of weird spot because they can't tank due to their pick being owned by the San Antonio Spurs. But investment in the future is absolutely critical, so Risacher should play a crucial role, with far more shots and possessions funneled his way for the second half of the season. And for the benefit of the Hawks' future.

Alexandre Sarr, Washington Wizards, 2nd overall pick

Oh, boy. Sarr has really divided the waters.

At 7-1 with tremendous all-around athleticism, it's easy to see the defensive upside. Sarr challenges shots near the rim, is capable of playing passing lanes on the perimeter and has had multiple moments of being put on smaller, more nimble guards and has done a good job defending.

There is a world where the 19-year-old could find himself on All-Defensive teams down the road, as long as he's able to leverage his athleticism and know-how into more influential defensive basketball. He's getting there.

Offensively is where problems arise. His 11.4 points come on 11 shots per game, and he's currently far too perimeter-oriented. His average shot distance is over 14 feet, which is a bit too optimistic given his current offensive skill level, especially when he converts better than 72% near the rim.

(On that subject, Washington's guards have generally not done a great job finding him on lobs or dump-offs, despite Sarr making himself available. That's not an excuse for his lack of efficiency, but it's also not helping the situation.)

Washington's coaching staff should be patient but go into the second half with a plan of streamlining his responsibilities to end his first season on a high note. That means a keen focus on rebounding, more interior scoring and rim defense. That could be a way to set the young man up for a quality second season.

Stephon Castle, San Antonio Spurs, 4th overall pick

It's tough not to be impressed with Castle, who has a strong case to be the Rookie of the Year and is the favorite at BetMGM at +130.

At 6-6 with a 220-pound frame, Castle already has an NBA-ready body, and he's putting it to good use. The 20-year-old gets to the line a ton and does so by relentlessly attacking the rim, absorbing contact and finishing plays.

Defensively, Castle is switchable, disruptive and has already proven to be capable of playing high-caliber defense in multiple lineups. His ability to read angles, in particular, and push players toward the baseline — essentially icing the pick-and-roll — is already sky-high, and his level of discipline goes a long way in that area.

His long-range shooting numbers leave something to be desired, hitting just 28.9% of his triples, though his rate has improved of late. That shot will prove to be a major swing skill in regard to his ceiling. He's hit 33.3% of his attempts from long range since Jan. 1, and the Spurs hope to see that trend improve further.

Castle looks like the best player of this class if you bake in his future development, which includes becoming a dependable shooter. There's a reason the Spurs were not interested in relinquishing him in the De'Aaron Fox trade, and the fact Fox actively wanted to play with Castle speaks volumes to how highly he's thought of.

Jared McCain, Philadelphia 76ers, 16th overall pick

It's a darn shame McCain only got to see the floor 23 times before a meniscus injury forced him out for the season.

The 20-year-old (he turns 21 Thursday) proved to be a bucket-getter — and an efficient one at that. His 15.3 points — in just 25.7 minutes — came on a high volume of 3s (5.8 attempts per game) with him shooting 38.3%. He also shot 87.5% from the foul line and generally looked as if he understands what makes a good shot.

Questions seem to remain about his role moving forward, given that he doesn't have a ton of positional size at 6-2.

Yes, McCain is on the shorter side, especially if he's to become a future starter next to Tyrese Maxey, but it's worth noting the offensive fit between them could develop to a point where they outproduce most opposing backcourts, even if they do give up size.

Generally speaking, it's not time yet to worry about the fit. McCain was as good of a find as you could have hoped for at No. 16 overall, especially in this draft class, so the Sixers will take that win and solve roster problems later.

Jaylen Wells, Memphis Grizzlies, 39th overall pick

It's no secret the Grizzlies know how to draft, and Wells is another example of this. The Rookie of the Year candidate is an effective, mistake-free wing who doesn't turn the ball over, converts his shots, competes defensively and offers real positional size as a 6-7 wing.

His 11.2 points, and 3.2 rebounds might appear a bit pedestrian, but he's doing it in just under 26 minutes, and this type of production wasn't expected out of a second-round selection — particularly this season.

What sets Wells apart is his role acceptance. He's ambitious, but understands the value of being developed within a system. He rarely plays outside of his own means and practically never rushes decisions. He's embraced his role as a wing who acts as glue between the backcourt and frontcourt, allowing the team's primary shot creators to still do what they do best.

There is more in the tank for Wells down the line. He's just 21, and his patience and role execution are assuredly elements that will earn him more minutes and a bigger role as he further develops.

Physically, Wells does have limitations — a modest 6-7 wingspan — which could cap his defensive upside. He's also not as athletic as Sarr or Castle, which means he'll have to work a little harder to carve out a defensive road map. Fortunately, he plays on a team that is set up to help him do just that.