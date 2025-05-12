NBA playoffs: Pacers' Bennedict Mathurin ejected after altercation with Cavaliers' De'Andre Hunter in Game 4

Cleveland Cavaliers v Indiana Pacers - Game Three INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MAY 09: Bennedict Mathurin #00 of the Indiana Pacers reacts after a three pointer against the Cleveland Cavaliers during the first quarter of game three of the Eastern Conference Semifinals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 09, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images) (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)
By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports

Indiana Pacers guard Bennedict Mathurin was ejected in the first quarter of their Game 4 matchup with the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night after he sparked an altercation with De'Andre Hunter.

Late in the first quarter, with the Pacers up to a dominant 22-10 start to the game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Mathurin was seen hitting Hunter in the chest — which caused Hunter to double over briefly in the lane.

Mathurin immediately walked backward up toward the 3-point line, and Hunter followed. While Mathurin appeared to taunt Hunter a bit with his arms outstretched, Hunter shoved Mathurin hard in the chest and knocked him to the court. That sparked a pretty big altercation, and a long review from the officials after things settled.

Eventually, Mathurin was hit with a Flagrant 2 foul and was ejected. Hunter was assessed a technical foul for his retaliatory shove. Myles Turner was hit with a technical foul, too.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.

