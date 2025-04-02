NBA looking into Grizzlies star Ja Morant using finger-gun taunt toward Warriors bench

MEMPHIS, TENNESSEE - APRIL 01: Ja Morant #12 of the Memphis Grizzlies looks on at Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors during the first half at FedExForum on April 01, 2025 in Memphis, Tennessee.

Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant could face punishment from the league after using a finger-gun taunt during Tuesday's game vs. the Golden State Warriors, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

The league is "looking into" the matter, per Charania. An overhead camera caught Morant pointing finger guns at the Warriors' bench during the Grizzlies' 134-125 loss Tuesday.

Shams: NBA looking into Ja Morant using finger gun motions towards Warriors' bench on Tuesday.pic.twitter.com/eLFfQWjQyl — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) April 2, 2025

Multiple members of the Warriors noticed the taunt, including Draymond Green, who appeared to approach an official after Morant made the gesture.

