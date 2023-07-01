NBA free agency 2023: Brook Lopez agrees to return to Bucks on 2-year, $48M deal

Toronto Raptors v Milwaukee Bucks MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - MARCH 19: Brook Lopez #11 of the Milwaukee Bucks runs down court during the second half of the game against the Toronto Raptors at Fiserv Forum on March 19, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images)

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

Coming off his best season with the Milwaukee Bucks, Brook Lopez has a lucrative new deal.

The veteran center has agreed to a two-year with $48 million deal to return to the Bucks, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania.

Lopez, 35, is coming off his first selection to the NBA's All-Defensive First Team and finished second in voting to Jaren Jackson Jr. for Defensive Player of the Year. He posted his highest scoring average in five years with the Bucks while tallying 15.9 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.5 blocks per game and shooting 53.1% from the field and 37.4% from 3-point distance on 4.7 attempts per game.

Lopez was integral to Milwaukee's run to the 2021 NBA championship and has developed into one of the NBA's premier 3-and-D players as a Bucks starter. His progression from a one-dimensional low-post center into a versatile scorer, long-range threat and floor spacer who protects the rim proved invaluable as the Bucks developed into an Eastern Conference power in the last half-decade.

Lopez has grown his game alongside the evolution of the NBA and hit the open market as a highly coveted 35-year-old because of it. Now, he has the contract to show for it.

