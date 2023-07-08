NBA free agency 2023: Warriors reportedly sign F Dario Šarić

The Golden State Warriors continued to round out their bench after reportedly agreeing to sign free agent forward Dario Šarić, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Terms of the deal were not disclosed, but Wojnarowski added that it's a one-year deal for the seven-year veteran.

Free agent F Dario Saric has agreed on a one-year deal with the Golden State Warriors, sources tell ESPN. Saric was one of the most sought-after players left on the market. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 8, 2023

Šarić, the former No. 12 pick of the 2014 draft, played for the Phoenix Suns and Oklahoma City Thunder this past season. He averaged 6.4 points and 3.6 rebounds in 57 total games in 2023.

He began his career with the Philadelphia 76ers, where Šarić played for the first three seasons of his career and averaged 13.5 points, 6.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists per game. The 76ers traded Šarić to the Minnesota Timberwolves in the middle of the 2018 season in the Jimmy Butler trade. Šarić finished the year with the Timberwolves and was traded to the Suns during the 2019 draft.

Šarić developed into a solid role player in Phoenix: He averaged 8.9 points and 4.8 rebounds per game off the bench of the Suns. He missed the entire 2021-22 season after he suffered an offseason ACL injury. Šarić was traded to the Thunder on Feb. 9 to the Thunder.

The 29-year-old Croatian will join former Suns teammate Chris Paul in Golden State. The two played together during all of Paul's three seasons with Phoenix. Paul was sent to the Warriors after initially being traded to the Washington Wizards in the Bradley Beal trade.