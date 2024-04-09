NBA Daily Playoff Picture: The one with five guaranteed playoff berths on the line

New York Knicks v Milwaukee Bucks MILWAUKEE, WISCONSIN - APRIL 07: Jalen Brunson #11 of the New York Knicks dribbles the ball against Malik Beasley #5 of the Milwaukee Bucks during the second half at Fiserv Forum on April 07, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images) (Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The NBA playoff picture will come into clearer view each day between now and the end of the regular season on April 14. In the meantime, we will provide detailed daily updates on the landscape, including magic numbers, relevant tiebreakers and the stakes for every day's slate of games.

WESTERN CONFERENCE

1. Minnesota Timberwolves (54-24)

Clinched playoff berth

Projected record: 57-25

Net rating: 6.8

Magic number for top-two seed: 4

Remaining schedule: WAS, @DEN, ATL, PHX

Highest possible finish: No. 1 seed (clinched no lower than No. 3)

Own tiebreakers against: Thunder, Nuggets

2. Denver Nuggets (54-24)

Clinched playoff berth

Projected record: 57-25

Net rating: 5.2

Magic number for top-three seed: 1

Remaining schedule: @UTA, MIN, @SAS, @MEM

Highest possible finish: No. 1 seed (clinched no lower than No. 4)

No relevant tiebreakers

3. Oklahoma City Thunder (53-25)

Clinched playoff berth

Projected record: 56-26

Net rating: 6.2

Magic number for top-three seed: 2

Remaining schedule: SAC, SAS, MIL, DAL

Highest possible finish: No. 1 seed (clinched no lower than No. 4)

Own tiebreakers against: Nuggets, Clippers

4. Los Angeles Clippers (50-28)

Projected record: 52-30

Net rating: 3.7

Magic number for top-four seed: 2

Remaining schedule: @PHX, PHX, UTA, HOU

Highest possible finish: No. 2 seed (clinched no lower than No. 7)

Own tiebreakers against: Mavericks

5. Dallas Mavericks (48-30)

Projected record: 51-31

Net rating: 2.4

Magic number for playoff berth: 2

Remaining schedule: @CHA, @MIA, DET, @OKC

Highest possible finish: No. 4 seed (clinched no lower than No. 8)

Own tiebreakers against: Suns, Pelicans, Lakers

6. Phoenix Suns (46-32)

Projected record: 48-34

Net rating: 3.0

Magic number for playoff berth: 4

Remaining schedule: LAC, @LAC, @SAC, @MIN

Highest possible finish: No. 4 seed

Own tiebreakers against: Pelicans, Warriors

7. New Orleans Pelicans (46-32)

Projected record: 49-33

Net rating: 4.7

Magic number for top-eight seed: 3

Remaining schedule: @POR, @SAC, @GSW, LAL

Highest possible finish: No. 4 seed

Own tiebreakers against: Clippers, Kings

8. Sacramento Kings (45-33)

Projected record: 47-35

Net rating: 1.6

Magic number for top-eight seed: 3

Remaining schedule: @OKC, NOP, PHX, POR

Highest possible finish: No. 5 seed

Own tiebreakers against: Lakers

9. Los Angeles Lakers (45-34)

Projected record: 47-35

Net rating: 0.6

Magic number for No. 9 seed: 3

Remaining schedule: GSW, @MEM, @NOP

Highest possible finish: No. 6 seed

Own tiebreakers against: Clippers, Suns

10. Golden State Warriors (43-35)

Projected record: 46-36

Net rating: 2.2

Magic number for No. 9 seed: 4

Remaining schedule: @LAL, @POR, NOP, UTA

Highest possible finish: No. 6 seed

No relevant tiebreakers

Tuesday's games of consequence (all times Eastern)

Mavericks at Hornets (7 p.m.)

DAL clinches a playoff berth with a win and a loss by PHX or NOP

DAL will be eliminated from contention for a home playoff seed with a loss and a LAC win

Wizards at Timberwolves (8 p.m.)

Kings at Thunder (8 p.m.)

OKC clinches a top-three seed with a LAC loss or a win and a MIN win

SAC will be eliminated from contention for the No. 5 seed with a loss or a DAL win

Nuggets at Jazz (9 p.m.)

DEN clinches a top-three seed with a win or a LAC loss

Warriors at Lakers (10 p.m., TNT)

GSW earns tiebreaker against LAL with a win

LAL will be eliminated from contention for a guaranteed playoff berth with a loss and ...1) PHX and SAC wins2) PHX and NOP winsOr 3) SAC and NOP wins

GSW will be eliminated from contention for a guaranteed playoff berth with ...1) PHX and NOP winsOr 2) SAC and NOP wins

Clippers at Suns (10 p.m.)

LAC clinches a playoff berth with a NOP loss

LAC clinches a home playoff seed with a win and a DAL loss

LAC earns tiebreaker against PHX with a win

LAC will be eliminated from contention for the No. 3 seed with a loss or wins by DEN, OKC and MIN

PHX will be eliminated from contention for a home playoff seed with a loss

Pelicans at Blazers (10 p.m.)

NOP will be eliminated from contention for a home playoff seed with a loss or a LAC win

EASTERN CONFERENCE

1. Boston Celtics (62-16)

Clinched No. 1 seed and first-round playoff series vs. No. 8 seed (determined by play-in tournament)

2. Milwaukee Bucks (47-31)

Clinched playoff berth

Projected record: 49-33

Net rating: 2.9

Magic number for No. 2 seed: 3

Remaining schedule: BOS, ORL, @OKC, @ORL

Highest possible finish: No. 2 seed (clinched no lower than No. 6)

Own tiebreakers against: Knicks, Heat

3. Orlando Magic (46-32)

Projected record: 48-34

Net rating: 2.5

Magic number for playoff berth: 2

Remaining schedule: @HOU, @MIL, @PHI, MIL

Highest possible finish: No. 2 seed (clinched no lower than No. 8)

Own tiebreakers against: Knicks, Pacers

4. New York Knicks (46-32)

Projected record: 48-34

Net rating: 4.9

Magic number for playoff berth: 2

Remaining schedule: @CHI, @BOS, BKN, CHI

Highest possible finish: No. 2 seed (clinched no lower than No. 8)

Own tiebreakers against: Cavaliers, Heat, 76ers

5. Cleveland Cavaliers (46-33)

Projected record: 48-34

Net rating: 2.5

Magic number for playoff berth: 2

Remaining schedule: MEM, IND, CHA

Highest possible finish: No. 2 seed (clinched no lower than No. 8)

Own tiebreakers against: Heat

6. Indiana Pacers (45-34)

Projected record: 47-35

Net rating: 2.4

Magic number for playoff berth: 3

Remaining schedule: @TOR, @CLE, ATL

Highest possible finish: No. 2 seed (clinched no lower than No. 8)

Own tiebreakers against: Bucks, Knicks, 76ers, Heat

7. Philadelphia 76ers (44-35)

Projected record: 46-36

Net rating: 2.6

Magic number for playoff berth: Do not control destiny

Remaining schedule: DET, ORL, BKN

Highest possible finish: No. 3 seed (clinched no lower than No. 8)

Own tiebreakers against: Magic

8. Miami Heat (43-35)

Projected record: 46-36

Net rating: 1.6

Magic number for playoff berth: Do not control destiny

Remaining schedule: @ATL, DAL, TOR, TOR

Highest possible finish: No. 3 seed (clinched no lower than No. 8)

Own tiebreakers against: Cavaliers, Magic

9. Chicago Bulls (37-41)

Clinched play-in berth

Projected record: 39-43

Net rating: -1.9

Magic number for No. 9 seed: 3

Remaining schedule: NYK, @DET, @WAS, @NYK

Highest possible finish: No. 9 seed

Own tiebreakers against: Hawks

10. Atlanta Hawks (36-42)

Clinched play-in berth

Projected record: 38-44

Net rating: -1.6

Magic number for No. 9 seed: Do not control destiny

Remaining schedule: MIA, CHA, @MIN, @IND

Highest possible finish: No. 9 seed

No relevant tiebreakers

Tuesday's games of consequence (all times Eastern)

Pistons at 76ers (7 p.m.)

PHI will be eliminated from contention for a guaranteed playoff berth with a loss and wins by IND and ORL

Pacers at Raptors (7 p.m.)

IND clinches a playoff berth with a win and losses by MIA, PHI and HOU

IND will be eliminated from contention for a top-three seed with a loss and wins by MIL and ORL

Heat at Hawks (7:30 p.m.)

MIA will be eliminated from contention for a top-five seed with a loss and an ORL win

Celtics at Bucks (7:30 p.m., TNT)

MIL clinches no lower than the No. 5 seed with a win and an IND loss

Knicks at Bulls (8 p.m.)

NYK clinches a playoff berth with a win and a MIA loss or losses by MIA, PHI and HOU

NYK will be eliminated from contention for the No. 2 seed with a loss and wins by MIL and ORL

Magic at Rockets (8 p.m.)

ORL clinches a playoff berth with a win and ...1) MIA and IND losses2) MIA and PHI lossesOr 3) IND and PHI losses