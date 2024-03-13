Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal set for boxing rematch in June

Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal have locked in their next fight.

But instead of stepping into the Octagon again, the pair will square off in a boxing match later this summer.

It’s official 🥊 and it's happening!! Deadman walking @NateDiaz209 June 1 – early pricing on sale NOW!!! @Fanmio (LINK IN BIO)



Get the PPV at https://t.co/KrkcgxWZFu pic.twitter.com/Kkq5rZG8k3 — Jorge Masvidal (@GamebredFighter) March 13, 2024

Masvidal and Diaz will fight in a 10-round boxing match on June 1 at the Kia Forum in Southern California, the fighters announced on Wednesday. It marks their first fight since Masvidal beat Diaz via a fourth-round TKO at UFC 244 in 2019 in New York. The fighters will compete at 175 pounds.

Masvidal retired last April after his loss to Gilbert Burns at UFC 287, which marked his fourth straight loss. He finished with a 35-17 overall record, and has since been promoting various fights throughout the sport.

While he is still under contract with the UFC, the company approved him to take the fight against Diaz. It will mark his second boxing match, following a win in 2005 over Joseph Benjamin.

Diaz racked up a 22-13 career record in the UFC, though his last win came over Tony Ferguson in 2022. He has since left the UFC and is now a free agent. He made his boxing debut last fall, but fell via unanimous decision to YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul in August .