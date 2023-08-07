NASCAR: Chris Buescher goes back-to-back with a win at Michigan

Chris Buescher has back-to-back NASCAR Cup Series wins.

Eight days after getting his third career win at Richmond, Buescher held off Martin Truex Jr. to win Monday’s rain-delayed race at Michigan.

Truex appeared to have the faster car for much of the race — both on Sunday and Monday. But Buescher was able to get some track position by staying out under caution during the second stage and stayed ahead of Truex during the race’s final pit stop cycle.

Truex was able to get alongside Buescher with less than 15 laps to go but his car got loose in Turn 1 and he had to get out of the throttle. He then wasn’t able to make up all the time he lost over the remaining laps as Buescher held him off by a car length at the finish line.

The win is Ford’s ninth consecutive at Michigan.