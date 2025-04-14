Mock Draft Monday with Jordan Reid: Browns land Travis Hunter, Commanders grab RB | Yahoo Fantasy Forecast

By Matt Harmon, Yahoo Sports

Another edition of 'Mock Draft Monday' rolls onto the pod feed as ESPN's Jordan Reid joins Matt Harmon to share his five favorite fits from his latest mock draft and reveals the prospect he'd 'stand on the table' for in this year's draft. With Reid previews his upcoming 7-round mock draft and highlights one RB he thinks will be the steal of the draft on day three.

(3:15) - Colorado WR/DB Travis Hunter - Cleveland Browns

(10:15) - Boise State RB Ashton Jeanty - Las Vegas Raiders

(16:00) - Jordan Reid shares his favorite deep sleeper RB target on day 3

(17:35) - Missouri OT Armand Membou - Jets

(21:45) - Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson - Commanders

(26:45) TCU WR Jack Bech - Rams

(31:30) - Jordan's stand on the table prospect: Ole Miss DT Walter Nolen

