MLB World Series 2023: How to watch the Texas Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks face off in the Fall Classic tonight

Championship Series - Texas Rangers v Houston Astros - Game Seven HOUSTON, TX - OCTOBER 23: Nathaniel Lowe #30 of the Texas Rangers celebrates while rounding the bases after hitting a two run home run against Bryan Abreu #52 of the Houston Astros during the sixth inning of Game Seven of the American League Championship Series at Minute Maid Park on October 23, 2023 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Bailey Orr/Texas Rangers/Getty Images) (Bailey Orr/Texas Rangers/Getty Images)

The 2023 MLB World Series is officially set, and in an historic turnaround, this year's Fall Classic will feature the Texas Rangers and the Arizona Diamondbacks. The Rangers' improbable advance to the 2023 World Series comes on the heels of an 11-4 victory in their winner-take-all Game 7 against the Houston Astros. The Diamondbacks, meanwhile, stunned the Phillies (and Phillies fans) in their own Game 7 with a 4-2 win, advancing to their first World Series since 2001. Are you ready to watch the Rangers and the Diamondbacks play ball? Here's everything you need to know about tuning into Game 1 of the 2023 World Series tonight, including game times, channel, the full World Series schedule and more.

Date(s): Oct. 27 - Nov. 4*

Time: 8:03 p.m. ET

Game: Rangers vs. Diamondbacks

TV channel: Fox

Streaming: Sling, Fubo, more

Who is playing in the 2023 World Series?

When is the MLB World Series 2023?

The 2023 World Series begins this Friday, Oct. 27. The first pitch is scheduled for 8:03 p.m. ET. At least four games are currently set to be played, running through Tuesday, Oct. 31. If necessary, up to three more games may be added, extending the World Series to Saturday, Nov. 4.

What channel is the World Series on?

The 2023 Fall Classic will air on Fox. Which you may very well have access to for free over the air with your regular live TV package or TV antenna. Don’t have access to live Fox? Here’s what we recommend so you can watch the 2023 MLB World Series.

How to watch the MLB World Series without cable:

MLB World Series game schedule:

Game 1: Diamondbacks at Rangers: Friday, Oct. 27, 8:03 p.m. (FOX)

Game 2: Diamondbacks at Rangers: Saturday, Oct. 28, 8:03 p.m. (FOX)

Game 3: Rangers at Diamondbacks: Monday, Oct. 30, 8:03 p.m. (FOX)

Game 4: Rangers at Diamondbacks: Tuesday, October 31, 8:03 p.m. (FOX)

Game 5: Rangers at Diamondbacks: Wednesday, November 1, 8:03 p.m. (FOX*)

Game 6: Diamondbacks at Rangers: Friday, November 3, 8:03 p.m. (FOX*)

Game 7: Diamondbacks at Rangers: Saturday, November 4, 8:03 p.m. (FOX*)

*If necessary

Who is favored to win World Series 2023?

Right now, the odds imply that Texas Rangers (-165) are favored to win the World Series, with the Arizona Diamondbacks (+140) occupying the underdog slot.

Where will World Series be 2023?

The 2023 World Series games will begin in Texas at Arlington's Globe Life Field. Games will then relocate to Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. Giving both teams time to have a potential home field advantage.

How much are World Series tickets?

The short answer? Not cheap. Right now, standing room only tickets for Game 1 start at around $350 before fees. Want an actual seat? 300 level seats start at $550.