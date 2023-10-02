MLB playoffs 2023: Previewing each Wild Card series

By Hannah Keyser,Zach Crizer, Yahoo Sports

Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer go through all four of the MLB Wild Card series and tell you what the series is going to be about and which team neutral fans should be rooting for.

On this episode of The Bandwagon, Hannah Keyser and Zach Crizer break down the early managerial changes with the San Francisco Giants and New York Mets, one of which makes sense and the other one very much does not.

After that, Zach and Hannah go series-by-series with a preview of each matchup. Find out why Zach thinks the Blue Jays and Twins could be the most interesting and entertaining of these matchups, and find out why Hannah is about to become bulletin board material in the Miami Marlins clubhouse.

For each series, they explain what the motif will be, which team neutral observers should root for (and why), and give predictions as to which team will advance to the divisional round of the 2023 MLB Playoffs.

