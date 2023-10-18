MLB Gold Glove finalists announced, Nolan Arenado to miss award for 1st time in 11-year career

MLB announced this year's 60 Gold Glove finalists on Wednesday and the biggest surprise who didn't make the cut.
St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado, who has won the National League Gold Glove at his position every year since his rookie season in 2013, was not among the three finalists for his league and position this year. Arenado was also on a streak of six straight Platinum Gloves, for the best overall fielder in the league.
Arenado had been tied with Seattle Mariners legend Ichiro Suzuki for most consecutive Gold Gloves to open a career. His 10 Gold Gloves remains tied with the Philadelphia Phillies' Mike Schmidt for second-most all-time at the position, behind only the late Brooks Robinson of the Baltimore Orioles.
Instead of Arenado, the 2023 finalists were the Pittsburgh Pirates' Ke'Bryan Hayes, the Atlanta Braves' Austin Riley and the Colorado Rockies' Ryan McMahon, who took over the position in Denver after Arenado was traded to the Cardinals.
It's not too much of a stunner they beat out Arenado, though, as all three players were well ahead of the veteran in the key Defensive Runs Saved stat, a catch-all for defensive performance. Arenado did beat out Riley in Statcast's Outs Above Average, though.
As for the other positions, some will be more competitive than others. Here's the entire list of nominees, with each player who leads their group in Defensive Runs Saved italicized.
American League Gold Glove finalists
Catcher
Jonah Heim, TEX
Alejandro Kirk, TOR
Adley Rutschman, BAL
First base
Nathaniel Lowe, TEX
Ryan Mountcastle, BAL
Anthony Rizzo, NYY
Second base
Mauricio Dubón, HOU
Andrés Giménez, CLE
Marcus Semien, TEX
Shortstop
Carlos Correa, MIN
Corey Seager, TEX
Anthony Volpe, NYY
Third base
Alex Bregman, HOU
Matt Chapman, TOR
José Ramírez, CLE
Left field
Austin Hays, BAL
Steven Kwan, CLE
Daulton Varsho, TOR
Center field
Kevin Kiermaier, TOR
Luis Robert Jr., CWS
Julio Rodríguez, SEA
Right field
Adolis García, TEX
Kyle Tucker, HOU
Alex Verdugo, BOS
Pitcher
José Berríos, TOR
Sonny Gray, MIN
Pablo López, MIN
Utility
Mauricio Dubón, HOU
Zach McKinstry, DET
Taylor Walls, TB
National League Gold Glove finalists
Catcher
Patrick Bailey, SF
Gabriel Moreno, ARI
J.T. Realmuto, PHI
First base
Freddie Freeman, LAD
Carlos Santana, PIT and MIL
Christian Walker, ARI
Second base
Nico Hoerner, CHC
Ha-Seong Kim, SD
Bryson Stott, PHI
Shortstop
Francisco Lindor, NYM
Dansby Swanson, CHC
Ezequiel Tovar, COL
Third base
Ke'Bryan Hayes, PIT
Ryan McMahon, COL
Austin Riley, ATL
Left field
Ian Happ, CHC
David Peralta, LAD
Eddie Rosario, ATL
Center field
Brenton Doyle, COL
Michael Harris II, ATL
Alek Thomas, ARI
Right field
Mookie Betts, LAD
Fernando Tatis Jr., SD
Lane Thomas, WAS
Pitcher
Jesús Luzardo, MIA
Taijuan Walker, PHI
Zack Wheeler, PHI
Utility
Mookie Betts, LAD
Tommy Edman, STL
Ha-Seong Kim, SD