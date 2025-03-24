Minnesota hires Niko Medved as men's basketball coach after 7 seasons at Colorado State

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MARCH 23: Head coach Niko Medved of the Colorado State Rams salutes before the second round of the 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament against Maryland Terrapins held at Climate Pledge Arena on March 23, 2025 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by C. Morgan Engel/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

Niko Medved will be the next men's basketball coach at Minnesota, leaving Colorado State after seven seasons. He'll be officially announced by the Golden Gophers program on Tuesday, CBS Sports reports.

Medved, 51, has been successful enough in Fort Collins that moving up to a Power Four job was only a matter of time. But for Medved, Minnesota is a particularly special opportunity. He's a Minneapolis native and a Minnesota alum.

At Colorado State, Medved had five 20-win seasons and three seasons of 25 wins or more. The Rams earned three NCAA tournament bids during his tenure. He leaves Fort Collins with a 143-85 overall record.

This season, Colorado State went 26-10 and won the Mountain West conference tourney. In the NCAA tournament as a No. 12 seed, the Rams upset No. 5 Memphis and lost a heartbreaker to No. 4 Maryland in the second round on a buzzer-beating bank shot by Derik Queen. That ended a streak of 11 consecutive wins for the Rams.

Now, Colorado State takes the double-whammy of that tough defeat with losing its head coach. Fortunately, Medved's successor already appears to be in place. Associate head coach Ali Farokhmanesh is expected to take over in Fort Collins, Field of 68's Jeff Goodman reports.

Farokhmanesh, who many college basketball fans likely remember from him leading Northern Iowa to an upset of Kansas in the 2015 NCAA tournament, has been an assistant with Medved since he began coaching at Drake in 2017.

In Minneapolis, Medved replaces Ben Johnson, who was fired after the Golden Gophers went 15-17 this season. In four seasons at Minnesota, Johnson only had one winning record and finished with an overall mark of 56-71.

Medved takes over with a 222-173 overall record (.573 winning percentage) that began with four seasons at Furman before moving to Drake, then Colorado State.