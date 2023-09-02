Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy shows support for suspended coach Jim Harbaugh with 'Free Harbaugh' shirt

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: JUL 27 Big Ten Conference Media Days INDIANAPOLIS, IN - JULY 27: Michigan Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh during the Big Ten Conference Media Days on July 27, 2023 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, IN (Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Michigan football players sent a clear message to their school before the first game of the regular season: They want their coach back. A number of Michigan players wore shirts in support of Jim Harbaugh, who was suspended for the first three games of the season.

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy made the loudest statement, wearing a shirt that said "Free Harbaugh" during warmups.

J.J. McCarthy is wearing a "FREE HARBAUGH" shirt while warming up for Michigan 〽️👀 pic.twitter.com/tKbCQEsMj6 — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) September 2, 2023

McCarthy's shirt appears to be a regular Harbaugh shirsey. Harbaugh's name and No. 4 appear on the front of the shirt. But McCarthy wrote the word "FREE" on a piece of tape and placed it above Harbaugh's name.

Other Michigan players reportedly warmed up while wearing No. 4 Harbaugh shirts.

A handful of Michigan players that have made their way out for warmups are wearing No. 4 Harbaugh t-shirts — Anthony Broome (@anthonytbroome) September 2, 2023

And if players weren't wearing those specific shirts, they found other ones featuring Harbaugh's name.

Michigan self-imposed a three-game suspension for Harbaugh in August. The suspension came with Harbaugh in the midst of an NCAA investigation after he allegedly held meetings with two recruits during a COVID-19 dead period. Harbaugh is also accused of texting a recruit outside a contact period. Harbaugh was reportedly dishonest when questioned by the NCAA about those violations. The NCAA's investigation is still ongoing, and Harbaugh could face further punishment once it concludes.

With Harbaugh sidelined, a number of Michigan coaches will get a chance to lead the team. Harbaugh named four different coaches will serve as the team's head coach while he's suspended. Defensive coordinator Jesse Minter will coach the team against East Carolina on Saturday.

Coach Harbaugh Announces Coaching Duties for First Three Games of 2023.#GoBlue | https://t.co/MefGblhxXO pic.twitter.com/QlRDnaynxs — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) August 24, 2023

Michigan, which enters the season ranked No. 2, will take on ECU, UNLV and Bowling Green during Harbaugh's absence. He will be eligible to return in time to coach against Rutgers on Sept. 23.