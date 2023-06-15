Michael Malone promises another title at Nuggets championship parade, Nikola Jokić shows off 'lost' MVP trophy

Denver Nuggets Victory Parade DENVER, COLORADO - JUNE 15: Jamal Murray #27 and Nikola Jokic #15 wave to fans during the Denver Nuggets victory parade and rally after winning the 2023 NBA Championship on June 15, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

After a grueling NBA season, the Denver Nuggets finally got to relax. The team held its championship parade in Denver on Thursday, and thousands of fans showed up to support the club.

Given the celebratory nature of the event, players and coaches were more loose than usual, which is not out of the ordinary as these things go. Coach Michael Malone was among those who had the most fun, showing up in an excellent t-shirt and guaranteeing another championship.

Michael Malone: "What a great day to celebrate a championship, but we're not done yet. We some greedy bastards, baby. We're getting another one!" pic.twitter.com/L540rfqHmC — Dime (@DimeUPROXX) June 15, 2023

It's tough to see Malone's t-shirt in that shot, but it featured an image of the Larry O'Brien trophy with the words "put that in your pipe and smoke it" above it. That quote is a reference to something Malone said after Game 1 against the Los Angeles Lakers.

Nuggets coach Mike Malone is wearing a parade shirt that calls back his fiery quote after the Nugs beat the Lakers in Game 1 of the West Final. 🌶️😅



(📸: @nuggets) pic.twitter.com/Rhr97fSX7j — TSN (@TSN_Sports) June 15, 2023

Following that game, which the Nuggets won, Malone said the national media only cared about the Lakers and their adjustments. He said the Nuggets were motivated by that and added, "So, you know, you put that in your pipe, you smoke it and you come back and, you know what, we're going to go up 2-0."

The Nuggets followed through on Malone's promise, beating the Lakers in Game 2. The team also won Game 3 and Game 4, sweeping Los Angeles to advance to the NBA Finals.

Nikola Jokić shows up and displays his "lost" Finals MVP trophy

Nuggets big man Nikola Jokić just wants to go home and be with his horses. But Jokić also recognized the importance of being at the team's championship parade. Jokić not only showed up for the event, he also showed off his NBA Finals MVP trophy, which he previously said he lost.

Jokic's Finals MVP trophy has been FOUND 🏆 pic.twitter.com/jwykmsKQe6 — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) June 15, 2023

Following the Nuggets Game 5 win, Jokić expressed concern that the parade would cause him to miss his horses race in Serbia on Sunday. He "joked" that he would ask Josh Kroenke, son of team owner Stan Kroenke, to borrow a private plane to make it back to Serbia in time for the races.

