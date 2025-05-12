Michael Jordan will be a 'special contributor' to NBC's coverage of the NBA

After leading the Chicago Bulls to their third national championship, Michael Jordan shocked the world when he announced his retirement in 1993. The story made news outlets across the country as well as in Europe, the Middle East and Asia. (Charles Cherney/Chicago Tribune/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)

The NBA GOAT is taking on yet another challenge in his basketball career. Chicago Bulls great and NBA legend Michael Jordan will serve as a "special contributor" to NBC's coverage of the NBA in the fall.

The network — which regularly broadcast NBA games from 1990 to 2002 — will resume coverage of the sport in the fall after reaching an 11-year agreement with the league.

When NBC starts covering games again, Jordan will be a part of that coverage.

The network has not announced Jordan's specific role just yet, calling him a "special contributor." It's unclear how often Jordan will appear on the network or what his job duties will entail.

