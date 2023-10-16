Miami Marlins and Kim Ng, MLB's first female general manager, part ways after three seasons

Kim Ng, the first female general manager in MLB history, will not be returning to the Miami Marlins as GM, the team announced Monday.
Statement from #Marlins' Bruce Sherman says team exercised club option in Kim Ng's 2024 deal but Kim declined her side of the option.— Jordan McPherson (@J_McPherson1126) October 16, 2023
"We thank Kim for her contributions during her time with our organizationa nd wish her and her family well." pic.twitter.com/bfuyC5Rm8N
NThe Marlins overall went 220-266 during Ng's three seasons in charge.
