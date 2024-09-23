Mets & Braves headed for a collision course, AL Wild Card is bonkers | Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

The final week of the 2024 regular season is upon us and while a few teams have booked their tickets to the postseason, there are still a couple spots up for grabs. With a few highly entertaining matchups coming up this week, the baseball world is surely in for an exciting end to the season.

Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman recap all the action from this past weekend including the New York Mets taking three of four from the Philadelphia Phillies right before New York heads into a big-time series with the Atlanta Braves that will more than likely determine an NL Wild Card spot. They also talk about the New York Yankees sweeping the Oakland Athletics and why the Yankees' series with the Baltimore Orioles this week has lost a little steam.

Also on this episode of the Baseball Bar-B-Cast, the guys discuss how the AL Central has become the division to watch when it comes to the final two Wild Card spots in the American League. They then talk about the Washington Nationals demoting All-Star James Woods following a reported late night at a casino and the Cincinnati Reds firing manager David Bell.

(2:51) - Mets take 3 of 4 from the Phillies

(13:51) - Braves-Mets mega-series this week

(19:32) - NL Wild Card update

(27:48) - Yankees sweep the A’s

(32:31) - AL Wild Card update

(43:23) - James Woods demoted

(48:33) - Reds fire David Bell

