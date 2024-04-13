Masters: Tiger Woods cards worst-ever round at Augusta National

Masters Tournament - Round Three AUGUSTA, GEORGIA - APRIL 13: Tiger Woods lets go of his club after he hits his tee shot on the ninth tee box during the third round of Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 13, 2024 in Augusta, Georgia. (Photo by Ben Jared/PGA TOUR via Getty Images) (Ben Jared/PGA TOUR)

AUGUSTA, Ga. — The roar welled out of the farthest corner of Augusta National shortly before 2 p.m., the kind of seismic rumble that only one player can inspire. Unfortunately for Tiger Woods and the thousands following him, the birdie on hole No. 5 was the last good news of the day.

Woods crawled his way back to the clubhouse — not literally, but very close — with his worst-ever round at Augusta National. Woods recorded a 10-over 82 on the round to end the day at +11, 18 strokes behind leader Nicolai Højgaard.

In 98 previous rounds at Augusta National, Woods’ highest prior score was 78, recorded in rounds 3 and 4 in 2022. Prior to that debacle, his highest recorded round was a 77, all the way back in 1995 as an amateur.

Woods has only scored in the 80s five times in his entire career. In 2015, he recorded his worst-ever score, an 85 in the third round of the Memorial, and his second-worst, an 82 in the second round of the Phoenix Open. Prior to Saturday, his worst rounds in majors were an 81 at the 2002 British Open and an 80 at the 2015 U.S. Open.

As Woods walked up the 18th, sweat pouring down the sides of his face, the assembled gallery stood and applauded. He nodded his thanks and touched his cap. One day earlier, he comfortably made the cut for a record-setting 24th time at Augusta National. In terms of successes, that's about all he can take from this week.