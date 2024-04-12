Masters: Tiger Woods sets another record at Augusta

Tiger Woods watches his tee shot on the eighth hole during second round at the Masters golf tournament at Augusta National Golf Club Friday, April 12, 2024, in Augusta, Ga. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip) (David J. Phillip/AP)

AUGUSTA, Ga. — Tiger Woods has made history at Augusta National, again.

For the 24th consecutive year, Woods will make the cut in the Masters. No one in the tournament's 88-year history has made more consecutive cuts. Woods had shared the record with Gary Player and Fred Couples.

Woods did it by playing 23 holes Friday, finishing up the final five holes of the rain-delayed Round 1, then firing an even-par 72 in Round 2. At 1-over for the tournament, Woods is well within the expected cut line at +4.

The perspective is what makes Woods' latest accomplishment so remarkable. Coming into the Masters, he'd played just 24 holes of competitive golf this season as he continues to battle injury and, in the case of the Genesis Open in February, illness.

Though he's well back of the leaders — Bryson DeChambeau leads the way at 7-under — the 48-year-old Woods is well ahead of some of his much younger contemporaries. Jordan Spieth, at 9-over, is likely to miss the cut, as are Rickie Fowler (+6), Dustin Johnson (+11) and reigning British Open champ Brian Harman (+9).

This story is developing.