Mark Cuban, Nico Harrison are understandably thrilled with Mavericks' good fortune to win NBA Draft lottery

Much has been made about what role former Mavericks owner Mark Cuban played — or didn't play, to be precise — in Dallas' decision to trade Luka Dončić to the Los Angeles Lakers.

But one thing is for sure. He's stoked about Monday night's NBA Draft lottery results. As is general manager Nico Harrison and virtually every other prominent Mavericks power player. Understandably.

The Mavericks overcame the fourth-longest odds of 14 lottery participants and a 1.8% chance to win to secure the No. 1 pick in the upcoming NBA Draft. And this isn't just any NBA Draft. This one features Duke phenom Cooper Flagg, who looks every bit like the generational player he's been hyped as since his prep days.

The long-shot win caps a tumultuous season in which the Mavericks fanbase turned on their beloved franchise after Harrison orchestrated the Dončić deal that's been widely lambasted as one of the worst in the history of sports.

Many wondered at the time how much sway Cuban — a noted Dončić fan — had in making the decision. Cuban has since made clear, to the surprise of few, that he was not consulted before the deal went down.

Regardless of his feelings over the deal, Cuban was thrilled with Monday's results. His NSFW social media reaction tells the story.

Unreal



OMFG



Let's Go Mavs — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) May 13, 2025

Oh my fucking God !!! — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) May 13, 2025

How about Harrison? Well, yeah. He was stoked too. As was everyone else at Mavericks home base.

In case it's not clear, that's Harrison in the light blue jacket.

Mavericks CEO Rick Welts, who joined the franchise in January just weeks before the Dončić deal went down, was on site for Monday's lottery reveal. He was not letting go of the No. 1 card that signified the Mavericks' win.

"It just feels like a reversal of fortune, like of epic proportions to us" 🙌@dallasmavs CEO Rick Welts spoke with @TheAndyKatz after Dallas' FIRST EVER #NBADraftLottery win! pic.twitter.com/kIse50a75N — NBA TV (@NBATV) May 13, 2025

"It just feels like a reversal of fortune, like of epic proportions to us," Welts told NBATV's Andy Katz. "I'm so happy for the fans in Dallas. ...

"I know how fans feel about this team and what a tumultuous season it's been for them. I can't think of anything that could cure that more than this can."

So is all forgiven by Mavericks over the Dončić trade because Dallas got lucky Monday night? Of course not.

But do Mavericks fans feel better and possess a tinge of the hope that was abandoned when Dončić got shipped to the Lakers? Probably? At least the ones who didn't completely disavow the franchise after the deal.

How about majority Mavericks owner Patrick Dumont, whose group purchased Cuban's previous majority share of the franchise? Well. Apparently, he wasn't watching Monday night.

I'm told Patrick Dumont was at a track meet of one of his kids and couldn't watch the lottery live. His phone rang and it was Mark Cuban, telling him the Mavs were in the top 4.



Phone rang again and Dumont thought Cuban said Mavs got No. 1 pick, but Cuban was so busy screaming… — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) May 13, 2025

Per the Dallas Morning News, Cuban called him to deliver the good news.