March Madness: Tennessee rolls past Kentucky team that swept it in SEC play, moves 1 win away from 1st Final Four

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MARCH 28: Zakai Zeigler #5 of the Tennessee Volunteers reacts during the first half against the Kentucky Wildcats in the Sweet Sixteen round of the 2025 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament held at Lucas Oil Stadium on March 28, 2025 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Andy Hancock/NCAA Photos/NCAA Photos via Getty Images)

A common sports theory states you never want to face a team you swept in the regular season once you get to the postseason.

That held true on Friday for Kentucky.

The Wildcats swept Tennessee in two regular-season games in SEC play. But when the teams faced off for a third time in the Sweet 16 on Friday, it was all Tennessee in a 78-65 win to advance to the Midwest regional final.

This one was never in doubt. The Volunteers opened up a 19-9 lead in the game's first eight minutes and never let the Wildcats back in the game. Tennessee will now play in the Elite Eight for a second straight season with its sights set on the first Final Four in program history.

Tennessee has thrived in 10 seasons under Rick Barnes and is in the NCAA tournament for a fifth straight season. But much like Barnes, who's found a ceiling to his success with a single Final Four and no national titles in previous head coaching stops at Clemson, Texas and Providence, Tennessee is seeking to ascend to college basketball's upper-echelon for the first time.

For both, this may be their best opportunity. Led by an All-SEC backcourt featuring Zakai Zeigler and Chaz Lanier, Tennessee has the experience and guard talent to make a run. Led by Zeigler, Tennessee looked very much like a contender Friday night.

Tennessee controlled virtually every aspect Friday's game against a strong Kentucky team that earned a No. 3 seed out of a bruising SEC. The Volunteers dominated the glass with a 34-24 rebounding advantage, including a 14-7 edge on the offensive glass that led to repeated second-chance points.

Tennessee made the most of its opportunities when it had them, while shooting 50.9% from the field. The Volunteers repeatedly got looks inside with dribble penetration and crashed the glass when they missed.

Tennessee opened up a 39-20 lead late in the first half in what looked like a runaway and pretty much was when by the time the final buzzer sounded. Kentucky reduced its deficit to 15 points at halftime and then largely traded buckets with Tennessee after the break as it never cut its deficit to single digits.

Tennessee put the game to bed for good with a five-point outburst in a span of five-second half seconds that extended its lead to 65-48.

Felix Okpara slammed home a putback dunk, and Zeigler followed up with a 3-pointer off a Lanier steal on the ensuing inbounds pass.