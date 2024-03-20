March Madness: Wagner holds on for first-ever tournament win after Howard's late burst of missed shots

Wagner v Howard DAYTON, OHIO - MARCH 19: Seth Towns #31 of the Howard Bison reacts after being defeated by the Wagner Seahawks 71-68 in the First Four game during the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament at University of Dayton Arena on March 19, 2024 in Dayton, Ohio. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

The Wagner Seahawks are advancing from the NCAA tournament's First Four after a finish that won't soon be forgotten by any member of the Howard Bison.

Howard, having mounted an impressive comeback from a 13-point deficit, needed just one 3-pointer to tie the game in its final seconds. The team missed three consecutive 3-point attempts before the buzzer in the 71-68 loss.

WHAT A FINISH!@Wagner_MBB SURVIVES and secures its first #MarchMadness win in school history 😱 pic.twitter.com/X1sYRJdU21 — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 20, 2024

It was the first NCAA tournament win in Wagner's history, and they'll be rewarded with a matchup against the No. 1 North Carolina Tar Heels in the first round on Thursday.

This story will be updated.