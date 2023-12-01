Magic keep winning, Pistons keep losing & NBA In-Season Tournament suggestions | NCR

Subscribe to Ball Don't Lie

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google Podcasts | YouTube

Jake Fischer and Dan Devine talk about the streaking Orlando Magic (8 straight wins!), Detroit Pistons (15 straight losses!) and their thoughts to improve the NBA In-Season Tournament.

On this episode of No Cap Room, Jake Fischer and Dan Devine to get talk about whatever they want to talk about! That means kicking off the show with Jake's Orlando Magic, who have won 8 games in a row but still have not convinced Dan that their offense is for real.

Jake has been holding back from talking about Jalen Johnson on the show, for fear of revealing a topic he wanted to right about, but now Johnson is going to miss 4-6 weeks with a broken wrist and it could not come at a worse, or more disappointing, time for him and the Atlanta Hawks.

The NBA In-Season Tournament has reached the knockout rounds, so the guys took a look at the betting odds and found that Vegas doesn’t believe in the New York Knicks but really seems to like the Sacramento Kings. Why? We have no idea, but it serves as a reminder to Jake that he misses Sacramento and the beam.

The Charlotte Hornets’ season is falling apart very quickly, a season where the front office and coaching staff are trying to prove themselves to new ownership, and they could be ready to start selling pieces as the trade market materializes.

One team that might be on the other side of that trade market, the New Orleans Pelicans, are starting to finally get their starting lineup healthy and look like the team that took the West by storm in the first half of last season. Dan explains what’s happening and what we could expect to see from Zion Williamson now that C.J. McCollum has returned from a collapsed lung.

The Detroit Pistons have lost 15 games in a row, although they’re probably not the bleakest team in the league right now, and both guys are wondering what the team is going to do with Cade Cunningham after this season if he isn’t able to make the players around him better.

One team that added a lot of veteran help to raise the floor and help their young players? The Houston Rockets, who have been winnings games and seeing big strides from young guard Jalen Green. Dan likes what he’s seeing from Green lately and sees a potentially bright future for the Rockets with him and Sengun.

Finally, Jake has a Hot Jake about the NBA in-Season Tournament that leads to a deeper discussion about if what players want and what fans want aligns or needs to align for the project to be an overwhelming success.

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts