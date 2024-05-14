Lucky Mariners fan catches foul balls on consecutive pitches

Some of us never come close to catching a foul ball while attending a baseball game. But one Seattle Mariners fan on Monday night must have been carrying a horseshoe or four-leaf clover on him after he caught foul balls on consecutive pitches.

In the bottom of the first inning of the Mariners' 6-2 win over the Kansas City Royals, Josh Rojas fouled a ball off down the left line, which was caught by a Julio Rodríguez jersey-wearing, baseball-gloveless fan, much to the delight of the T-Mobile Park crowd.

But that fan wasn't done showing off. On the very next pitch Rojas fouled another ball off in the same direction — with the same result:

Me: i've been to hundreds of games and never caught a foul ball 😢



This guy: I just caught 2 on back-to-back pitches 🤷‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/aIM6gWVwBz — MLB (@MLB) May 14, 2024

"He's got both! He got 'em both!" exclaimed Mariners broadcaster Aaron Goldsmith.

According to MLB Statcast, there is a 0.0001% probability of catching two foul balls in a row. Of the 48,000 seats at the Mariners' ballpark, that fan just happened to be sitting in a very lucky one.