Lucas Bahdi stuns Ashton Sylve with wild knockout of the year candidate drop

Jake Paul v Mike Perry TAMPA, FLORIDA - JULY 20: H20 Sylve and Lucas Bahdi punch each other during their lightweight fight at Amalie Arena on July 20, 2024 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images) (Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

By Ryan Young, Yahoo Sports

Lucas “Prince” Bahdi seemed well on his way to losing the first fight of his career on Saturday night.

Yet just like that, in the sixth round of the bout at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, Bahdi somehow managed to pull out what could easily go down as the best knockout of the year.

Bahdi, after losing just about every minute of the match up until that point, landed two quick jabs and a perfect clean lefthook to completely stun Ashton Sylve — who dropped straight down in the middle of the mat. That prompted a massive celebration in the ring. Just watch:

Sylve was down for quite some time as medical staff tended to him, though he eventually moved to a stool before walking out of the arena on his own. The loss was the first of Sylve’s career. He entered the night with a perfect 11-0 record with 9 KOs.

Bahdi now holds a 17-0 record, and all but two of his wins have come via a knockout. Their 10-round lightweight battle came ahead of Jake Paul’s match with Mike Perry, which was scheduled to replace Paul’s postponed fight with Mike Tyson.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!