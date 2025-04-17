Longtime ESPN 'College GameDay' analyst Lee Corso to retire after Week 1

MIAMI GARDENS, FL - JANUARY 09: ESPN college football analyst Lee Corso smiles on the ESPN College Gameday set before the Penn State Nittany Lions versus Notre Dame Fighting Irish College Football Playoff Semifinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl on January 9, 2025, at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, FL. (Photo by Doug Murray/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Longtime ESPN college football analyst Lee Corso is retiring.

ESPN announced Thursday that the Week 1 edition of “College GameDay” would be Corso’s last for the network. Corso has been a staple of ESPN’s college football coverage for 38 seasons.

"My family and I will be forever indebted for the opportunity to be part of ESPN and College GameDay for nearly 40 years," Corso said in an ESPN statement. "I have a treasure of many friends, fond memories and some unusual experiences to take with me into retirement."