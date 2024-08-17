Liberty beat Aces, 79–67, behind 23 points from Sabrina Ionescu

New York Liberty v Las Vegas Aces LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 17: Sabrina Ionescu #20 of the New York Liberty shoots a jump shot over Tiffany Hayes #15 of the Las Vegas Aces in the first half of their game at Michelob ULTRA Arena on August 17, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement.NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Candice Ward/Getty Images) (Candice Ward/Getty Images)

In their first game since the WNBA's break for the Paris Olympics, the Las Vegas Aces started off like a team ready to pursue their third straight championship. Kelsey Plum scored 11 in the frame, with A'ja Wilson adding eight. The Aces also shot 6-for-9 (67%) from 3-point range.

However, the New York Liberty then looked like the team that currently holds the WNBA's best record. The Liberty put up a wall in the second quarter, outscoring the Aces 18–8, and took a 42–36 lead into halftime.

Las Vegas got as close as to within two points in the third, but New York never gave back the lead. The Liberty pulled away in the fourth on their way to a 79–67 win on Saturday.

Sabrina Ionescu scored a game-high 21 points for New York, adding five rebounds. Jonquel Jones tallied 10 points with 12 rebounds and five assists.

Whether or not the Aces are tired out after six of their players participated in the Olympics – four on the gold medal-winning U.S. squad – will likely be a popular narrative over the next few games. However, A'ja Wilson continued her outstanding play with 24 points and 11 rebounds

Up next for the Aces is the second of back-to-back games on Sunday versus the Los Angeles Sparks. Tip-off is at 6 p.m. ET. The Liberty get a two-day break before hosting the first of two consecutive games against the Dallas Wings on Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET.