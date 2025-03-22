LeBron James nearing return to Lakers, is a game-time decision vs. Bulls Saturday: Report

Lakers Celtics Basketball Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James warms up before an NBA basketball game against the Boston Celtics, Saturday, March 8, 2025, in Boston. (AP Photo/Mark Stockwell) (Mark Stockwell/AP)
By Yahoo Sports Staff, Yahoo Sports

Lakers star LeBron James is a game-time decision ahead of Saturday night's matchup with the Chicago Bulls, according to ESPN's Dave McMenamin. James has been out since March 8 with a groin strain.

Per McMenamin, James is listed as questionable, but will warm up and be a game-time decision. James began on-court workouts last Sunday, and ESPN's Shams Charania said the team would be cautious with his return.

In 58 games this season, James is averaging 25 points, 8.2 rebounds and 8.5 assists while shooting 52% from the floor (and 38% on 3-pointers). He'd scored 25 or more points in eight of his past 10 games while the Lakers had won eight consecutive contests before their March 8 loss to Boston.

The Lakers are 43-26 and sit in third place in the Western Conference.

