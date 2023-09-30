Kyler Murray not expected to come off PUP list this week for Cardinals

Dallas Cowboys v Arizona Cardinals GLENDALE, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 24: Kyler Murray #1 of the Arizona Cardinals looks on following a win against the Dallas Cowboys at State Farm Stadium on September 24, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Mike Christy/Getty Images) (Mike Christy/Getty Images)

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is not expected to come off the physically unable to perform list when he's eligible on Monday, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

The 2019 first-overall pick tore his ACL in a December game against the New England Patriots and has yet to practice. A source told Schefter that Murray is "weeks away" from taking part in a game. The team had been hoping for a late-October return for the 26-year-old.

Earlier this month, Murray posted a TikTok video of him working out and a message ending with "soon." When asked about the quarterback's status on Friday, Cardinals general manager Monti Ossenfort told Arizona Sports' Wolf & Luke that there was progress in his recovery.

"Kyler is progressing physically, he is continuing to prepare himself mentally," Ossenfort said. "And we're getting closer to that time when he's going to be able to go out there and join his teammates in practice. When he's ready to do that, we won't hesitate to do that.

"I would say … is we can see a light where we're heading. I don't think we're quite ready to announce when that's going to be but we are very pleased with Kyler's progress, where he's going right now."

According to NFL PUP list rules, once a player has missed four games, there is a five-week period where the player can rejoin practice. Once he is back practicing, there is another three-week period for the team to activate him to the 53-man roster. Should the player not return to practice or be able to join the active roster by the end of those periods, he is required to remain on the PUP list for the rest of the season.

The Cardinals currently sit 1-2 in the NFC West division and face an October with games against the San Francisco 49ers, Cincinnati Bengals, Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, and Baltimore Ravens.

Joshua Dobbs has filled in at quarterback with Murray out and compiled 549 passing yards and a 72% completion rate through three games.