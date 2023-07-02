Kings C Domantas Sabonis reportedly agrees to 5-year, $217 million extension after 1st full season with team

Sacramento Kings v Washington Wizards WASHINGTON, DC - MARCH 18: Domantas Sabonis #10 of the Sacramento Kings plays against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on March 18, 2023 in Washington, DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

The Sacramento Kings apparently enjoyed Domantas Sabonis' first full season with the team, and vice versa.

The All-Star center has agreed to a five-year, $217 million contract extension with $195 million in new money, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojanrowski. Sabonis was previously under contract for one more season with the Kings on a $19.4 million salary and $22 million cap hit, but will now be under contract through 2028.