Kevin Stefanski not worried about job security in Cleveland despite struggles, 2-8 start

Cleveland Browns v New Orleans Saints NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - NOVEMBER 17: Kevin Stefanski head coach of the Cleveland Browns looks on during the first half of a game against the New Orleans Saints at the Caesars Superdome on November 17, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Derick E. Hingle/Getty Images) (Derick E. Hingle/Getty Images)

Things haven’t gone well in Cleveland this season, but Kevin Stefanski isn’t worried about the future of his job with the Browns.

Stefanski and the Browns are just 2-8 this season, which marks their worst start since the team failed to win a single game in the 2017 campaign. While they are coming off of an 11-win season last year, the rough start has led to plenty of speculation that Stefanski will lose his job — especially on local sports radio.

"I think probably because I grew up listening to [Philadelphia radio], I'm smart enough to not worry about outside noise," Stefanski said, via ESPN's Daniel Oyefusi. "I get that's part of this gig. That's life in the big city. My sole focus is getting this team ready to get a win on Thursday night. That's it."

The Browns are fresh off a 35-14 loss to the New Orleans Saints, who have only won four games this season and recently fired head coach Dennis Allen. Even before quarterback Deshaun Watson — whom the Browns traded for and gave a record $230 million guaranteed deal amid numerous sexual misconduct and assault allegations in 2022 — went down with his second straight season-ending injury, the Browns’ offense struggled.

Watson, who tore his Achilles tendon, didn’t throw for over 200 yards in a single game in his seven starts and threw for just five touchdowns with three interceptions.

After losing Watson, Stefanski handed over play calling to offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey. He’s been running the offense with backup Jameis Winston ever since.

Stefanski is in his fifth season leading the Browns, which marked his first head coaching job in the league. He’s compiled a 39-38 record, and he’s had a winning season in all but one of his campaigns. He was the NFL’s Coach of the Year last season, too. If the Browns lose on Thursday night to the Pittsburgh Steelers, they’ll secure his second.

Both he and general manager Andrew Berry signed extensions this past offseason, but neither seem too stressed about their futures in Cleveland despite the team’s struggles this fall.