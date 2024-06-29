Kevin Loves reportedly declines $4 million player option, but leaves both sides open for negotiations

Miami Heat v Indiana Pacers INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - APRIL 07: Kevin Love #42 of the Miami Heat attempts a shot in the first quarter against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on April 07, 2024 in Indianapolis, Indiana. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Kevin Love declined his $4 million player option on Saturday, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, but is hoping to stay with the Heat. Per Wojnarowski, both sides are "enthustiastic" about negotiating a new deal in free agency.

ESPN Sources: Miami Heat F/C Kevin Love is declining his $4M player option, but both sides are enthusiastic about negotiating a new deal in the opening days of free agency. The five-time All-Star has played the past two seasons with the Heat. pic.twitter.com/uXU3bR8xPP — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 29, 2024

Love, a five-time All-Star, signed with the Heat in February 2023 after becoming a free agent mid-season, and re-signed with the team last July. The 35-year-old big man averaged 8.8 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 55 games off the bench with Miami.

After six seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Love spent more than eight seasons with the Cleveland Cavaliers, where he was instrumental in the team's NBA Championship in 2016. Love will be entering his 17th season with the league next year.