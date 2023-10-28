Kansas students make quick work of throwing goal post into lake after No. 6 Oklahoma upset

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 05 Oklahoma State at Kansas LAWRENCE, KS - NOVEMBER 05: Kansas fans carry the goal post from the field to Potter Lake after the teams victory over the Big 12 regular season matchup between the Kansas Jayhawks and the Oklahoma State Cowboys on Saturday, November 5, 2022 at Memorial Stadium in Lawrence, KS. (Photo by Nick Tre. Smith/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports

We're at the point in college football where you should probably say a small prayer for the goal posts after a major upset.

This week's stunner came courtesy of Kansas, who defeated No. 6 Oklahoma on Saturday to end the Sooners' undefeated season and notch their first win over the program since 1999. Jayhawks fans immediately stormed the field after the final whistle, and it wasn't long before the goal posts were under attack.

Kansas students soon had one of the posts down, then quickly formed a convoy to send it to its natural destination at nearby Potter Lake. This is an activity Kansas fans are known to enjoy.

Moments later, the post was underwater. Everyone seemed to be having a good time.

All told, the amount of time between the final whistle and the goal post's submergence came out to less than 20 minutes.

Soon, the Kansas fans were off to celebrate elsewhere, while The Athletic's Max Olson was left to document the aftermath:

Kansas got the win in dramatic fashion, taking the final lead in a back-and-forth game on a Devin Neal touchdown with a minute left. Oklahoma entered the game at 7-0 following close wins over No. 7 Texas and UCF, but now figure to sit outside the top 10 in the College Football Playoff committee's initial rankings when they're released on Tuesday.

The Jayhawks improved their record to 6-2, bouncing back from a rough three-game stretch in which they suffered a blowout loss against Texas and blow a fourth-quarter lead against Oklahoma State.

