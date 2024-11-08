Juan Soto free agency sweepstakes, Scott Boras loves his puns | Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Subscribe to Baseball Bar-B-Cast

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

Juan Soto has been in the baseball limelight since making his Major League debut at the age of 19 in 2018. Once established as a baseball phenom with the Washington Nationals, many have counted down the days until his inevitable free agency. The time for fans hoping their team lands the big fish has finally arrived.

Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman discuss the kickoff of the Juan Soto sweepstakes at the General Managers' Meetings this past week, the possible no-brainer suitors (looking at you, New York Yankees and New York Mets), and some of the out-of-the-box teams (uh, Tampa Bay Rays?) who will do their best to court the 26-year-old outfielder.

Also on this episode of the Baseball Bar-B-Cast, the guys talk about Scott Boras's annual pun-fest regarding the free agents he's representing this offseason, the Los Angeles Angels making a few moves right out of the gate and why the Milwaukee Brewers seem destined for another heated arbitration session. Jake and Jordan close the show by making their picks for The Good, The Bad & The Uggla.

(2:31) - Juan Soto free agency has begun

(21:46) - Where will Soto sign?

(23:09) - Scott Boras offseason scoreboard

(34:33) - Notes from the GM meetings

(49:02) - Turbo Mode around the league

(55:05) - The Good

(59:23) - The Bad

(1:04:28) - The Uggla

Follow the show on X at @CespedesBBQ

Follow Jake @Jake_Mintz

Follow Jordan @J_Shusterman_

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts