Juan Soto breaks Shohei Ohtani's record for largest arbitration contract with $31 million Yankees deal

San Diego Padres v Chicago White Sox CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - SEPTEMBER 30: Juan Soto #22 of the San Diego Padres reacts after an RBI double in the second inning against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field on September 30, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images) (Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

Juan Soto will begin his New York Yankees career by getting paid like Shohei Ohtani.

But not $700 million.

The Yankees' star trade acquisition reached an pre-arbitration agreement for a one-year, $31 million contract on Thursday, per ESPN's Jeff Passan. The total breaks the record for the most ever earned by a player in arbitration, surpassing Ohtani's deal with the Los Angeles Angels last year.

The contract underscores the expectations Soto will carry as he arrives in the Bronx. The Yankees acquired him and outfielder Trent Grisham from the San Diego Padres in exchange for a boatload of prospects last month, with the hope that he can help turn the team around from its disappointing 82-80 season in 2023.

The list of players who have had a better start to their careers than Soto is contained entirely in the Baseball Hall of Fame, save for some recent players. The only players to post an OPS+ better than Soto's 157 career mark in 500 games before their age-25 seasons are Ted Williams, Ty Cobb, Mike Trout, Albert Pujols, Mickie Mantle, Jimmie Foxx, Tris Speaker and Rogers Hornsby.

Stats like that would have helped Soto's cause at the arbitration table. The Yankees opted to give him the most money ever and move on.

The bigger questions remains what Soto will be paid (and who will be paying him) next year. He is set to hit free agency next year at the young age of 26 and figures to command one of the largest deals in sports history. He might not get $700 million like Ohtani did, but it seems probable he surpasses the inflation-adjusted value of that deal, reportedly calculated to be worth roughly $460 million over 10 years.

Like he did the Padres and Washington Nationals, Soto has humored talk of a contract extension, without any real smoke about signing one. When asked the possibility of a Yankees extension, Soto simply said "They know where to call and who to talk to."

Other notable MLB arbitration numbers

Wednesday was the deadline for MLB teams to reach pre-arbitration agreements, resulting in a flurry of one-year deals being reported.

Here are some of the other notable ones:

Pete Alonso, New York Mets: $20.5 million

Corbin Burnes, Milwaukee Brewers: $15.64 million

Shane Bieber, Cleveland Guardians: $13.13 million

Willy Adames, Milwaukee Brewers: $12.25 million

Kyle Tucker, Houston Astros: $12 million

Will Smith, Los Angeles Dodgers: $8.55 million

Justin Steele, Chicago Cubs: $4 million

Nestor Cortes, New York Yankees: $3.95 million

If some of those numbers look incongruous, it's because players in their third year of arbitration are made more than players in their first year of arbitration. The arbitration system is designed for players to be made an increasing fraction of their market value up until they hit free agency.