Jordan Poole pulls up from 35 feet to stun Nuggets, while Alex Sarr posts career-high 34 points

NBA: Washington Wizards at Denver Nuggets Mar 15, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) reacts back towards the Denver Nuggets bench in the first quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images (Ron Chenoy/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect)
By Jack Baer, Yahoo Sports

The Washington Wizards are as much of a rebuilding team as you can get, but they might have something finally working for them lately. Especially when Jordan Poole is making his heat checks.

[Yahoo Fantasy Bracket Mayhem is back: Enter for a shot to win up to $50K]

The Wizards guard stunned the Denver Nuggets on Saturday with a deep, pull-up 3-pointer to break a 123-123 tie with 1.8 seconds left. A final heave from Nikola Jokić missed, giving Washington its sixth win in its past 10 games.

By Wizards standards, that's a hot streak.

More encouraging for the Wizards was a career game by 2024 No. 2 overall pick Alex Sarr, who posted 34 points on 12-of-28 shooting, plus six rebounds and five assists. Before Saturday, his scoring career high was 22 points. Poole finished with 19 points on 7-of-11 shooting.

Meanwhile, Jokić finished with 40 points, 13 rebounds and nine assists, which would have helped him in the NBA MVP race had Shai Gilgeous-Alexander not posted 48 points in a win over the Detroit Pistons the same day.

Make no mistake, the Wizards are still 15-51 and dead last in the Eastern Conference, but the win does put them a game ahead of the Utah Jazz from the worst record in the league. Before Feb. 24, they were 9-47 and on pace for one of the worst seasons in NBA history.

Now, you can squint and kinda see some progress for a team that needs it. In Washington, that's good news.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299

    More from Y100

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!