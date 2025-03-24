'Jonas20: Living The Dream Tour:' Presale times, dates, how to get tickets and more

Nick, Joe, and Kevin Jonas, also known as The Jonas Brothers, have gone from a family band performing at local malls to global music sensations over the past two decades, and to celebrate, they're heading out on the road for a 20th anniversary tour. The Jonas20: Living The Dream tour will kick off this August and will take the Jonases across North America; each night of the tour promises a "career-spanning journey" featuring sets from every chapter of the Jonas's careers, both as a group, as well as including songs from each of their solo and side projects. "We're beyond excited to hit the road and celebrate 20 years of music," said the Jonas Brothers when they announced the tour last Friday. "Our fans have been with us through every chapter, and this tour is our way of honoring them, the memories we've made, and the ones we'll create together. We can't wait to make this our biggest, most unforgettable tour yet."

Here's everything you need to know about how to see the Jonas Brothers along with special guests Marshmello, The All-American Rejects, Boys Like Girls, and more on their 2025 tour.

When is the Jonas Brothers' 2025 tour?

The Jonas Brothers' 43-date tour will begin on August 10, 2025 at Met Life Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ and will end in Uncasville, CT on Nov. 14, 2025.

Who else is performing on the 'Jonas20: Living The Dream Tour?'

The Jonas Brothers' 2025 tour will feature appearances by Marshmello, who will join for 10 of the scheduled stadium shows, as well as The All-American Rejects and Boys Like Girls, who will appear with the Jonases in select cities. In addition to Jonas Brothers faves, fans can also expect solo sets from Nick and Joe Jonas, as well as songs from each of the brothers' other projects, including Nick Jonas & The Administration, DNCE, and Deleasa.

When do tickets for the Jonas Brothers tour go on sale?

Fans can sign up for the Artist Presale now through Wednesday, Mar. 26 at 10 a.m. ET at livemu.sc/jonasbrothers. The Artist Presale tickets will go on sale Thursday, Mar. 27 at 10 a.m. local time at each venue to 3 p.m. local time. General on-sale ticketing begins Friday, Mar. 28 at 10 a.m. local time at Ticketmaster.

The Jonas20: Living The Dream Tour will also offer several levels of VIP experiences for fans; for more information on VIP ticketing and what's included at every level, visit vipnation.com.

Jonas Brothers 2025 tour tickets cost:

Ticket prices and package prices for the Jonas Brothers tour are not yet available.

Where are the Jonas Brothers touring in 2025:

The Jonas Brothers will embark on a stadium tour across the US and Canada, with dates at 43 iconic venues like Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, Wrigley Field in Chicago, and Boston's Fenway Park. Here's the complete list of every venue on the Jonas Brothers' tour, including who will be joining them at every location.

JONAS BROTHERS: 'Jonas20: Living The Dream Tour' DATES

*With Marshmello

+With The All-American Rejects

#With Boys Like Girls

Aug. 10 – East Rutherford, NJ – MetLife Stadium*+

Aug. 12 – Washington, DC – Nationals Park*+

Aug. 14 – Philadelphia, PA – Citizens Bank Park*+

Aug. 17 – Hershey, PA – Hersheypark Stadium*+

Aug. 21 – Toronto, ON – Rogers Centre*#

Au.g 23 – Boston, MA – Fenway Park*#

Aug. 26 – Chicago, IL – Wrigley Field*#

Aug. 28 – Detroit, MI – Comerica Park*#

Aug. 31 – Arlington, TX – Globe Life Field*#

Sep. 6 – Los Angeles, CA – Dodger Stadium*#

Sep. 18 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena#

Sep. 20 – Portland, OR – Moda Center#

Sep. 22 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena#

Sep. 25 – San Francisco, CA – Chase Center#

Sep. 26 – Sacramento, CA – Golden 1 Center#

Sep 28 – Phoenix, AZ – PHX Arena (Formerly Footprint Center)#

Oct. 2 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena#

Oct. 4 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center#

Oct. 5 – Des Moines, IA – Wells Fargo Arena#

Oct. 7 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center+

Oct. 8 – St. Louis, MO – Enterprise Center+

Oct. 10 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center+

Oct. 12 - Milwaukee, WI - Fiserv Forum+

Oct. 14 – Nashville, TN – Bridgestone Arena+

Oct. 16 – Tulsa, OK – BOK Center+

Oct. 17 – Austin, TX – Moody Center+

Oct. 18 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center+

Oct. 19 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center+

Oct. 22 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena+

Oct. 24 – Sunrise, FL – Amerant Bank Arena+

Oct. 26 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center+

Oct. 28 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Oct. 29 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center+

Nov. 1 – Lexington, KY – Rupp Arena+

Nov. 2 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse+

Nov.4 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center+

Nov. 5 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center+

Nov. 6 – Columbia, SC – Colonial Life Arena+

Nov. 8 – Columbus, OH – Schottenstein Center+

Nov. 9 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center+

Nov. 11 – Cleveland, OH – Rocket Arena+

Nov. 12 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena+

Nov. 14 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena+