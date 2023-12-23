Johnell Davis outduels Caleb Love as No. 14 FAU wins 2OT thriller over No. 4 Arizona

Desert Classic - Arizona v Florida Atlantic LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - DECEMBER 23: Johnell Davis #1 of the Florida Atlantic Owls shoots against Caleb Love #2 and Keshad Johnson #16 of the Arizona Wildcats in the first half of the Desert Classic at T-Mobile Arena on December 23, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images) (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports

Caleb Love kept hitting big shots.

But his last one rimmed out and Johnell Davis had too many answers as No. 14 FAU edged No. 4 Arizona in a 96-95 double overtime thriller on Saturday at the Desert Classic in Las Vegas.

Davis posted a game-high 35 points to lift the Owls to victory in a game that had the energy of a high-stakes March showdown. The Wildcats had a chance to win at the second overtime buzzer. But Love's long-distance shot as time expired rimmed out, securing victory for the Owls.

Love finished with 26 points and five rebounds while hitting several big shots to keep the Wildcats alive through the extra sessions. But the Owls proved too much to overcome down the stretch.

On AirY100 FM - San Antonio's New Country Leader Logo
    View All
    877-470-5299
    More from Y100
    Y100 Photo Galleries

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about Y100FM.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!