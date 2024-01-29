Jim Harbaugh leaves Michigan, expectations for Sherrone Moore & does 'Horns Down' cross the line?

Subscribe to The College Football Enquirer

Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde give their thoughts on the news of Jim Harbaugh leaving Michigan to coach the Los Angeles Chargers.

After a storied and drama-filled college tenure, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh has chosen to return to the NFL and coach the Los Angeles Chargers. The podcast reflects on his time at Michigan and revisits their favorite moments of the Harbaugh era.

Michigan offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore will become the next head coach for the Wolverines. The guys examine what Sherrone Moore can do to improve the program the season after winning a national championship.

With Harbaugh gone, the NCAA is left with some decisions to make Michigan’s alleged recruiting & cheating violations. The crew debates what punishments would be appropriate for Michigan, and more importantly, if the NCAA will be able to enforce any punishments that would be more than just a slap on the wrist.

The University of Texas’ endless pearl-clutching about the “Horns Down” taunt continues to heat up after BYU fans were made to take off shirts spelling out the phrase at a basketball game this weekend. The guys are shocked at Texas’ sensitivity and question whether or not they will be able to handle the even rowdier fans of the SEC.

To close out the show, the crew takes a look at former LSU wide receiver Kayshon Boutte getting busted for numerous sports gambling charges while at school.

1:00 - Jim Harbaugh leaves Michigan to coach LA Chargers

17:22 - How will Sherrone Moore fare as Michigan coach?

35:13 - What will the NCAA do with Michigan’s outstanding violations?

58:30 - More Texas pearl-clutching about “Horns Down”

1:04:33 - Kayshon Boutte busted for betting on college football games

