Jets' WR Mecole Hardman celebrates his new contract with a flashy fashion statement

It was not just Sauce Gardner's shutdown performances that made his rookie season so memorable. From the start, his off-field swagger was equally impressive, as evidenced by the previously unrivaled chains he has sported since joining the New York Jets.

While Gardner's spot among the NFL's top young cornerbacks remains undisputed, he now faces some competition when it comes to the Jets' flashiest accessory.

According to TMZ, free-agent addition Mecole Hardman Jr. recently splurged on a jaw-dropping chain made of more than 100 carats of VVS diamonds and half a kilo of gold to commemorate the alignment of his nickname "Jet" and his new team.

The piece was purchased from Gardner's designer, "Al The Jeweler" of Labelle Jewelry in Totowa, New Jersey, who said it took two months to finish and is among his favorite creations.

After an injury-riddled season with the Kansas City Chiefs, Hardman signed a modest one-year deal with the Jets in March for $4.080 million guaranteed, according to Spotrac.com. With Aaron Rodgers under center and an opportunity for a significant snaps, the former second-round draft pick is likely looking to earn himself a larger payday in 2024.

For the sake of making good on his new purchase, perhaps "Jet" is hoping it will come with the Jets.