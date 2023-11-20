Jets will reportedly start QB Tim Boyle vs. Dolphins, move Zach Wilson to bench

Tampa Bay Buccaneers v New York Jets EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 19: Quarterback Tim Boyle #7 of the New York Jets drops back to pass during the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on August 19, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Al Pereira/Getty Images) (Al Pereira/Getty Images)

By Liz Roscher, Yahoo Sports

The New York Jets will have a new starting quarterback when they take the field in Week 12.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Jets will start Tim Boyle at quarterback when they play the Miami Dolphins on Friday, with Zach Wilson moving to the bench.

This story will be updated.

