Jerry Jones cuts out Micah Parsons' agent? 7 key owner's meetings takeaways | Inside Coverage

Subscribe to Inside Coverage

Apple Podcasts | Spotify | YouTube

On today's show, Jason Fitz, Charles Robinson and Frank Schwab give their takes on the biggest headlines coming out of the NFL owners' meetings. They kick things off reacting to reports that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones offered Micah Parsons the largest non-quarterback contract in NFL history...without involving his agent. Then, they reflect on Cleveland Browns owner Jimmy Haslam admitting that the franchise made a mistake trading for Deshaun Watson and discuss what that means for the teams future as they try to dig their way out of that hole. Next, they discuss New York Jets owner Woody Johnson calling the NFLPA report cards "totally bogus" after he was the only owner to get an "F." The guys don't hold back their thoughts on Johnson's comments.

They wrap things up with an enthusiastic chat about the rule change votes, starting with the tush push ban proposal which was tabled until May. They also debate the new overtime rule change, electronic first downs and the updated dynamic kickoff. It's another fun show that you don't want to miss!

(1:25) - Cowboys make new offer directly to Micah Parsons

(13:50) - Browns owner admits Watson was a “swing and a miss”

(30:35) - Woody Johnson calls NFLPA report cards “bogus”

(39:30) - Tush push ban vote postponed until May

(49:00) - Reactions to new rule changes

🖥️ Watch this full episode on YouTube

Check out the rest of the Yahoo Sports podcast family at https://apple.co/3zEuTQj or at Yahoo Sports Podcasts