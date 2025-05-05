Jazz reportedly sign coach Will Hardy to six-year extension after team finishes with worst record in the NBA

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - MARCH 27: Utah Jazz head coach Will hardy looks on during the second half of a game against the Houston Rockets at Delta Center on March 27, 2025 in Salt Lake City, Utah. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Alex Goodlett/Getty Images)

The Utah Jazz believe Will Hardy is the right person to lead the franchise back to prominence. The team will reportedly sign Hardy to a six-year extension, according to ESPN's Shams Charania.

The move ensures Hardy will remain with the team through the 2030-31 NBA season.

Will Hardy signed a new six-year contract extension with the Jazz, sources tell ESPN. Hardy has been tasked through the development years of the Jazz, and now locked in well beyond. https://t.co/753rbsHLot — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 5, 2025

Hardy was hired by the team ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season. He's compiled an 85-161 record in three seasons with the team, good for a .346 winning percentage. The Jazz won just 17 games last season, ending the year with the worst record in the league.

This story will be updated.