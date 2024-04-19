Jaromír Jágr scores in first game since turning 52, passes Gordie Howe as oldest professional hockey player

Los Angeles Kings v Pittsburgh Penguins PITTSBURGH, PA - FEBRUARY 18: Jaromir Jagr takes the ice during his jersey retirement ceremony before the game between the Pittsburgh Penguins and the Los Angeles Kings at PPG PAINTS Arena on February 18, 2024 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images) (Joe Sargent/NHLI via Getty Images)

Jaromír Jágr took the ice on Thursday for the first time since turning 52 years old and passed Hall of Famer Gordie Howe as the oldest professional hockey player.

Playing for Rytíři Kladno, the Czech team he owns and operates, Jágr scored during a 7-2 win over VHK Vsetín in Game 2 of their playoff relegation series.

Kladno's victory gave them a 2-0 lead in the best-of-seven series.

Howe was 52 years, 11 days old when he suited up for his final NHL game in 1980. He later played one shift with the Detroit Vipers of the International Hockey League in 1997 at the age of 69, but this record is for players taking regular shifts.

Jágr, whose NHL career began with the Pittsburgh Penguins during the 1990-91 season, had not played since Feb. 10, five days before his 52nd birthday. Thursday was his 16th game of the season.

Jágr has missed time this season dealing with injuries. During his recovery, he spent time back in Pittsburgh to take part in former teammate Mario Lemieux's adult fantasy camp and had his No. 68 retired by the franchise.

During Jágr's stay in Pittsburgh, a planned bobblehead night did not happen after the shipment of the giveaways was stolen during delivery.

Jágr is second all-time in NHL scoring with 1,921 points and fourth all-time in goals scored with 766. He played for nine teams during his 24-year career in North America.

Since leaving the Calgary Flames in 2018, Jágr has been back playing off and on with Kladno.