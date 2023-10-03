Jamal Adams visibly upset after being ruled out with concussion 1 drive into return from 20-game injury layoff

Seattle Seahawks v New York Giants EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - OCTOBER 02: Jamal Adams #33 of the Seattle Seahawks looks on prior to a game against the New York Giants at MetLife Stadium on October 02, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images) (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

The Seattle Seahawks celebrated the return of Jamal Adams Monday night after he missed 20 games with a quadriceps tear.

The party didn't last long. Adams left the field on the first possession of the game after taking an incidental knee to the helmet while tackling New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones. He was quickly ruled out after being evaluated for a concussion.

The injury took place as Jones scrambled in an effort to pick up a first down. Adams dove for the tackle, and Jones' knee made direct contact with Adams' helmet.

Here’s the hit #seahawks safety Jamal Adams suffered.



Daniel Jones appears to accidentally knee his head on the way down.



Prayers up for the talented safety, as he could provide a huge piece in a win vs the Giants

pic.twitter.com/fWDvIY0QDc — Last Take™ (@TheRealLastTake) October 3, 2023

Idk what is happening in the NFL but it feels like all the legends we grew up watching are being lost to injuries. Prayers ❤️🙏🏼and what a sad time for football fans. First RODGERS then Jamal Adams pic.twitter.com/Ye4uE01UUe — Fantasy Fanatics (@FFB_Fanatics) October 3, 2023

Adams remained down on the turf for a few moments and was visibly shaken once he stood up. He left for the sideline medical tent, where he was evaluated for a concussion. He was upset after leaving the tent, apparently angry about being ruled out for the game.

Jamal Adams took a knee to his head on the opening drive and has been ruled out for the remainder of the game. pic.twitter.com/Y3sjUTi67Y — ESPN (@espn) October 3, 2023

He then walked off the field to the locker room shortly before the Seahawks announced that he was ruled out for the game.