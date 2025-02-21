Jaguars agree to terms to hire Rams' James Gladstone as new general manager

The Jacksonville Jaguars have found their new general manager, announcing on Friday that they have to terms with James Gladstone. Gladstone has spent the past four years as the Los Angeles Rams' director of scouting strategy.

We have agreed to terms with James Gladstone to become our General Manager. pic.twitter.com/nlLyiWlTed — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) February 21, 2025

The Jaguars completed a second, in-person interview with Gladstone earlier on Friday, and welcomed him as their new GM a few hours later. Gladstone will work closely with Jacksonville head coach Liam Coen, who was hired last month.

