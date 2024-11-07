It List: 'Yellowstone' returns, Hugh Grant scares in 'Heretic,' 'Countdown' to Paul vs. Tyson is on

Hello, friends! I'm Kelsey, your guide to all things pop culture for Yahoo Entertainment, and this is the It List, our weekly rundown of what's new and notable. In it, I recommended a slew of upcoming releases to watch, stream, listen to, read and binge. I'll walk you through my favorites.
What to watch
🎥 Heretic questions everything
When: Heretic is in theaters Nov. 8
What to know: Chloe East and Sophie Thatcher star as Mormon missionaries who visit the home of a sweater-clad academic played by Hugh Grant. It quickly becomes apparent that his intentions are sinister. [Entertainment Weekly]
Why I recommend it: Though Grant made a name for himself playing "Mr. Stuttery Blinky" in romantic comedies, he's most definitely in his villain era. He told me he's been more comfortable than ever playing "twisted, narcissistic monsters." [IndieWire/Yahoo Entertainment]
🎥 The Best Christmas Pageant Ever takes the stage
When: The Best Christmas Pageant Ever is in theaters Nov. 8.
What to know: Based on a book from 1972, the film follows the volunteer director of a church Christmas production who is challenged to include a gaggle of unruly children in her cast. [The Hollywood Reporter]
Why I recommend it: It's a wholesome holiday story just in time for the season, and I've got my eye on the movie's director, Dallas Jenkins, whose star is rising. He's behind the wildly popular series The Chosen and is working on a whole biblical universe of content. [Yahoo Entertainment/IndieWire]
📺 Yellowstone goes for one last ride
When: Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 premieres Nov. 10 at 8 p.m. ET on Paramount Network and 10 p.m. ET on CBS.
What to know: There haven't been any new episodes of the contemporary Western drama since January 2023, but when we last left the Dutton family, they were poised for all-out war among siblings and growing tensions with the nearby reservation and land developers. [Deadline]
Why I'll be watching: I'm dying to see how the series ties up loose ends without Kevin Costner — and I need to study up for the show's many spin-offs. [Yahoo Entertainment/The Hollywood Reporter]
What to listen to
🎧 Stranded takes us on an unforgettable trip
When: All eight episodes of Stranded are now available on Audible.
What to know: Taraji P. Henson and Tracee Ellis Ross play two best friends who plan to reconnect on a girls' trip. Their plans go awry when their party boat crashes, and they end up shipwrecked on an uncharted Caribbean island.
Why I'll be listening: I'm so impressed by the cast — Lamorne Morris, Whoopi Goldberg and Phylicia Rashad also lend their voices to the project, which is the latest in Audible's slate of star-studded comedy podcasts. [The Hollywood Reporter]
What to binge
▶️ Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson gets ready to rumble
When: The first two episodes of Countdown: Paul vs. Tyson are now streaming on Netflix.
What to know: YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul is going up against 58-year-old legend Mike Tyson in the ring next week, and Netflix is taking us behind the scenes as they prepare to duke it out. [Deadline]
Why I'll be watching: There's a lot of pageantry leading up to this ultra-dramatic fight, and that's exactly why I'll be tuning into the docuseries — and attending the fight in person. [USA Today]
We’ll be back next week with our latest picks. Are there other things you’re excited about? Let us know in the comments below.
Looking for more recommendations? Check out our guides to the best in fall entertainment.