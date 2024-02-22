Isaiah Stewart suspended 3 games by NBA for pre-game altercation with Drew Eubanks

Oklahoma City Thunder v Detroit Pistons DETROIT, MICHIGAN - JANUARY 28: Isaiah Stewart #28 of the Detroit Pistons looks on in the first half of a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Little Caesars Arena on January 28, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Mike Mulholland/Getty Images) (Mike Mulholland/Getty Images)

Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart will be suspended three games for a pre-game altercation with Drew Eubanks of the Phoenix Suns, the NBA announced on Thursday.

Stewart's suspension will begin Thursday night with the Pistons' game against the Indiana Pacers. He will also sit out their games against Orlando Magic and New York Knicks.

Stewart will be eligible to return to the lineup for the Feb. 27 game against the Chicago Bulls.

Stewart punched Eubanks in the face during an altercation in the back tunnels of Footprint Center on Feb. 14 and was he later arrested for assault. The two were reportedly chest-to-chest when Stewart took a swing that connected with Eubanks' mouth.

